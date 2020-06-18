Rockford City Market will add tables, chairs, beverages this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Market says it has received authorization from the Winnebago County Health Department to serve beverages and add tables and chairs this Friday.

According to a statement, the market, annually between Water and Madison Streets on Fridays, will still urge social distancing.

The vendors will operate on a transaction basis, during which they can operate with carryout food, like an outdoor grocery store.

Booths will be spread out, utilizing a one way traffic pattern.

Face coverings will be required, and credit or debit transactions are preferred.

