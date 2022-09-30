Rockford City Market is at the corner of East State and Water streets, downtown.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Market will wrap up its 2022 outdoor season Friday, Sept. 30.

Hours for the season finale will be 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at City Market Pavilion in downtown Rockford.

The Jodi Beach Trio will perform on the main stage to help marketgoers say farewell to the 2022 season and celebrate the start of fall. Lucas Sanor will perform on the acoustic stage.

There will also be a pumpkin carving contest, trick-or-treat event, a visit from the Rockford Public Library bus.

“Plus our friends from the Rockford Park District will also be on site with different games for kids (and kids at heart) to try out,” City Market says on its website.

The market features more than 70 booths will feature fresh produce, baked goods, handmade items, jewelry, cheese, honey, and more.

