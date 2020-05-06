ROCKFORD COLD CASE: Family still determined to find justice for teen 33 years after her murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been almost 33 years since Rockford 19-year-old Tammy Tracey disappeared from Searls Park on May 27th, 1987.

Tammy’s sister-in-law, who shares the same name, remembers the day the Auburn High School alum vanished. Her body was later found in the Sugar River Forest Preserve. The teen was shot and stabbed to death.

Stateline authorities searching for her killer but weeks turned into months, which turned into decades. The case remains unsolved. Her family says things have changed since and doesn’t want her memory to be neglected.

“33 years ago the public was amazing. They all helped, you know, everyone was looking for her. I think over the years, everyone has forgotten about her,” Tracey said. “She was amazing. She was so friendly and she loved to play golf and softball. We hung out a lot. She was my best friend back then.”

After 33 painful years of waiting for justice for Tammy, the Tracey family has never given up hope. They recently put up billboards around the Forest City, something plan on doing annually this time of year. They hope that retelling Tammy’s story will help lead to the killer.

“We’re going to do it every May until something happens that’s our goal. We want to put the signs up and you know try to jog everyone’s memory. We just don’t want her to be forgotten,” Tammy’s sister-in-law said.

Anyone with information about the Tammy Tracey can call the Rockford-area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867

