Rockford community celebrates Juneteenth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents gathered at Sinissippi Park to join the nationwide Juneteenth celebrations. This year marks the 31st celebration in Rockford, says organizer Tommy Meeks.

He says this was certainly a long-time coming but is a step in the right direction. Juneteenth was recognized not just on a state level but on a federal level. The celebration included live performances, food, as well as recognition of black-owned businesses.

“People need to understand what my ancestors went through in this country they were slaves for 246 years and then they got their freedom in 1865 that’s a long time to be enslaved. They needed a lot of help coming out of slavery and we still need help but the country is realizing the error of its ways and it’s going to be a great place for everybody,” said Meeks.

If you missed the celebration, don’t worry. It will continue tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.