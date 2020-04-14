Rockford community mourns the loss of beloved Alderman John Beck

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From starting a wheelchair basketball team, to helping a non-profit find a new home, the legacy of John Beck will live on in the Forest City. Alderman Beck passed away on Sunday after complications from a recent surgery.

The community had a heavy heart on Monday a after the sudden passing of 12th Ward Alderman Beck. But his work with the city went far beyond his duties of an Alderman, city leaders say they lost an advocate as well.

For those in Rockford, Beck left a mark, seen at every curb cut or bus lifts for those in wheelchairs, or at RAMP’s permanent home, as he had a hand in making them all happen. Friends and colleagues say they are deeply saddened by his passing.

“He made us all more inclusive as a community, through his advocacy and his education, but most importantly he did so with how he lived life,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Beck’s legacy to this city can’t fully be summed up in his list of accomplishments, but also how he treated people around him.

“That’s what made him so remarkable is that he took that adversity, and something that the rest of us I think fear we wouldn’t handle well and he did and he was such an example,” explained Julie Bosma, the Executive Director, RAMP.

“When he entered a room, you couldn’t help but notice that he had a disability, but that really melted away as soon as he started talking,” she added.

On Monday night, the Edgewater Neighborhood Association lit candles in his memory.

