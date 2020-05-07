UPDATE: WCHD will acquire paper copies of missing COVID-19 test results, UIC Medicine site won’t see delays

UPDATE 8:27 p.m. Dr. Sandra Martell announced that through coordinated efforts through IDPH and the Governor’s Office, the University College of Medicine COVID-19 testing site in Rockford will not see delays as previously announced. The health department will seek paper copies of test results that should arrive in the coming days.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health has developed a work-around to obtain copies of paper test results for all who were already tested through this location and will ensure that the Winnebago County Health Department receives results for individuals in their county as well as other impacted local health departments in the region. Once results are received at the local health department, we will work to notify those tested and conduct contact tracing.” –Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator, Winnebago County Health Department

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois College of Medicine testing site in Rockford will be closed until the issue of recent missing tests is resolved. On Wednesday, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney announced over 2,100 test specimens collected at a Rockford testing site have gone missing.

Dr. Martel of the Winnebago County Health Department says they have been working diligently to solve the problem. She noted the issue is “complex and includes both a new testing laboratory and a contracted vendor for notifying clients and the ability to electronically provide test results to the WCHD.”

“Until the issue is resolved, testing at the Community Based Testing Site is being suspended until further notice. Individuals needing testing can continue to use the Community Testing Site at Auburn, 520 North Pierpont, Rockford, Illinois. This site has expanded capacity to manage increased numbers during the temporary suspension.” Dr. Sandra Martel

The contractor responsible to reporting results have been trying to contact of patients who have gotten their results back, but with a delay. Officials say everyone should be assured that their specimens were properly handled. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with both the testing laboratory and the contracted vendor.

WCHD says it regrets to suspend operations at the testing site but its priority is to track the results and notify all patients of their results to keep everyone safe.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

