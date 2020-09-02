Rockford creates ballot dropbox as voters have already applied for nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 14,000 Rockford voters have already filed mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. The Rockford Election Commission said Tuesday that this is the highest number they’ve ever received.

Because of the increase, they bought a ballot dropbox. It will be installed outside the commission at 301 S. 6th Street.

Those who don’t want to vote at the polls on Election Day have the option of mailing in their ballot, dropping it off inside, or just placing it in the new dropbox.

“The secure ballot drop box will be placed on Second Avenue and beginning October 1st, it will be unlocked and available for people to just come down here. If they don’t want to come into the office they can put it right in that dropbox,” explained Stacey Bixby, the executive director for the Rockford Board of Election Commissioners.

The dropbox will be emptied after 5:00 p.m. each day by two employees–one republican and one democrat and then again the next morning.

