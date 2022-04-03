ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Fire crews are battling large flames at three apartment buildings on Conklin Drive.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. that they were on the scene. They posted an update at 6:43 p.m., sharing pictures of the fire burning in multiple units. Officials say three buildings are affected, with 24 apartments in the center building.

Officials say no one was seriously hurt, but one person is receiving treatment. Two cats were rescued from the flames.

Fire crews are working with the Red Cross to house people affected by the fire.

This is a developing story.