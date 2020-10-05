Rockford crews respond to apartment fire on Springbrook Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Rockford Fire crews were called to the Harbor East Apartments near the 6500 block of Springbrook Road for a structure fire.

The first engine on scene found an exterior fire that involved ground cover and spreading to vinyl siding on the south wall of the apartment building.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 6500 Spring Brook Road. pic.twitter.com/E7YBAgVCg6 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) October 5, 2020

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was hurt.

Investigators estimated around $5,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

MORE HEADLINES: