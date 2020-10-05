Rockford crews respond to apartment fire on Springbrook Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Rockford Fire crews were called to the Harbor East Apartments near the 6500 block of Springbrook Road for a structure fire.

The first engine on scene found an exterior fire that involved ground cover and spreading to vinyl siding on the south wall of the apartment building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was hurt.

Investigators estimated around $5,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

