Rockford crime report sees increases in shootings, violent crime, robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shootings, violent crimes, robberies and assaults in Rockford from January through May saw an increase over the same time period last year, according to new statistics released by the City on Wednesday.

According to the latest crime report, there were 198 “shots fired” calls investigated by the Rockford Police Department in 2020, up 26% over the same period in 2019, which saw 157 such incidents.

There were 728 violent crimes reported in Rockford in 2020, over 706 in the same period in 2019, accounting for a 3% increase.

Robberies were up 10% year over year, with 112 robberies investigated in 2020 and 102 in 2019.

Aggravated Assaults were up 5%, with 539 reported in 2020, up from 514 in 2019.

Property crimes were down 18%, to 1,565 from 1,908.

Domestic related crimes were down 6%, for a year to date total of 35%, down from 2019’s 41%.

Auto theft crimes were exactly the same year-over-year, with 136 thefts reported in both 2019 and 2020.

“While we have made steady progress since 2017 in making Rockford safer, we know we’re going to have periods with increased incidents,” says Mayor McNamara. “Our police department continues to tackle crime every day and build relationships with residents to make our city safer.”

