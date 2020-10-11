Rockford declares October 12th Indigenous People’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forest City officially dedicates a day to recognize indigenous people.

In a proclamation from the city, October 12th will now be recognized as Indigenous People’s Day. City leaders say Rockford holds a significant amount of Native American History.

Although Monday is also recognized as Columbus Day, one alderman says it’s not about celebrating one idea over the other, but also recognizing a group that was native to the land.

“It’s important for us to celebrate all groups of people, and when we know that we’re not doing that when we know people are being left behind I think it’s a really important day for us to move forward as a city and say everyone needs to be celebrated at some point,” said 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose.

Century-old Effigy Mounds, part of Native American culture, resides in Beattie Park.

