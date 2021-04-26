Rockford detective promoted to Sergeant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea holds his last promotion ceremony. Detective Carl Bergstrom was promoted to Sergeant. He joined the department back in 2008.

In 2016, Bergstrom was assigned to the K-9 unit with his partner Dax. Bergstrom was then promoted to detective a little over a year ago.

He says he got the inspiration to go into law enforcement from his dad, who was an officer in Rockford for more than three decades.

“Growing up, I’d be hanging out in the Swedish-American ER waiting room and I’d see my dad pull up in a squad car, and to me it was nothing. That was just the life I was raised by and that’s all I knew. I applied, luckily got the job, and I couldn’t imagine now doing anything else,” said Sgt. Bergstrom.

Chief O’Shea is retiring at the end of the month.