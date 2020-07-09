Rockford Discovery Center re-opens with reduced capacity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After more than 3 months away, a downtown Rockford visitor destination re-opens its doors.

Discovery Center is now open with temporary hours and reduced capacity. Visitors will be given a time to enter and exit the museum. Time between visits will be used for cleaning.

Staff created a video to welcome back guests.

“We know that children need play now more than ever,” said Executive Director Sarah Wolf. “Our staff is excited to reopen in a safe way so we can provide much needed respite for families in the Rockford Region. We’ve been hard at work enhancing exhibits and installing two new exhibits in our outdoor park. We can’t wait to see the smiling faces and hear the laughter of curious children in the museum once again!”

Exhibits have also been modified to encourage social distancing and contact-less interactions.

Despite the changes, parent say they and their kids were ready to get out of the house.

“We have actually missed it since it’s been closed. Since it’s been closed, we’ve been trying to gather more toys and other things that have been here, at our house, kind of bringing the Discovery Center at home. So, we’re both kind of thrilled to be able to come back, even with the restrictions,” explained Michele Schultz, who attended on Wednesday.

The new temporary hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm with timed entries and exits from 9:30 am – 11:30; 12:30 – 2:30 pm; and 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

