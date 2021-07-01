Rockford doctor warns illegal fireworks can blow your fingers off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hospitals are preparing for the Fourth of July weekend, saying they’re bracing for an influx of accidental injuries.

Illegal firework usage can lead to the injury of or severing of fingers.

Dr. Muhammad Shareef, who works in the SwedishAmerican emergency room, warns that fireworks add an element of danger to what should be a fun summer celebration.

“We, as humans, use our fingers for pretty much everything we do, and that’s the last thing you want to do, is end up losing some fingers over a weekend where you could have gone and, maybe, watched a more professional fireworks show that’s probably, likely, more beautiful anyways,” Shareef said.

He also added that over-indulgence of alcohol adds to the risk of injury.