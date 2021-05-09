Rockford EAA Chapter hosts first pancake breakfast since pandemic began on Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A stack of flapjacks and an airplane ride is how some families started off their Mother’s Day.

The local EAA Chapter 1414 hosted their first pancake breakfast since the pandemic began.

Residents were able to enjoy breakfast at the Poplar Grove Airport, while kids buckled up for a free airplane ride.

The local chapter says highlighting the airport to the community is why they enjoy hosting these events.

“One of the great things about this airport, and where we are is that we’re not an airport surrounded with fences, and so the community can come in and see what it is that happens here,” said Chapter 1414 member Ed Myers

Members say they hope to get back to a regular event schedule — and host more in the future.