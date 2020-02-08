ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The future of Rockford basketball was on display Thursday evening as some top, young talent took the court.
The eighth grade Regional Championship game was played at Kennedy Middle School. Eisenhower defeated RESA 47-42 for the title.
To view the highlights that aired on Fox 39 News at Nine and on the Sports Connection click on the media player.
Rockford Eisenhower wins Regional Championship over RESA
