Stateline elementary school collecting thousands of shoes for the needy

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – A local elementary school sets out to collect thousands of pairs of shoes for people in need.

Marquette Elementary students and staff have been busy collecting shoes to donate to those who need a new pair in the district and across the world.

Students reached a goal of collecting one thousand pairs of shoes on Friday. On Saturday, students and staff hosted a drive by and drop off fill the bus event.

The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes.

“It just shows the great community that we have here in Machesney Park, Loves Park, the Harlem School District. The students were really excited about the support that they were getting not just from the families in the school, but from the whole community,” said Marquette teacher Betty Mann.

Organizers say they plan to host more events like these in the future.