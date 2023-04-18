ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2023 season has kicked off for Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. This year marked 35 years of providing home ownership for those who may be struggling in the community.

“It’s like this is mine, it’s surreal,” said new home owner Nayisha.

Nayisha and her family in the coming months will be moving into their forever homes at the Emerson Estates Subdivision. The location for the ceremonial kick off.

“It’s a foundation for my children that they would always have a home that they can call their home,” said Nayisha who has three children moving in with her.

What a beautiful day to celebrate the start of Rockford Area Habitat for Humanities 35th year of building homes and hope in the city,” said Keri Asevedo the Executive Director for Rockford Area Habitat For Humanity.

For the past 3 and a half decades habitat for humanity has built over 140 homes which gives 173 families the chance to own a home. The ground breaking at the Emerson Estates Subdivision is to kick off the new year of home building. This location will be the spot 30 Rockford families are able to call home.

“From the land bank thanks in part to the region one planning council we were able to purchase 30 lots at the Emerson Estates Subdivision and so we will be here for 3 or four years building in this community,” Asevedo said

8 homes are set to be built this year. It will take a community effort. One home will be worked on by Guildford High School Students giving the hands on construction experience.

Nayisha’s home is the community build home.

“Things can happen and we do have a community standing behind us, that’s gonna help us and help strive to raise our children that’s the big thing,” Nayisha said.

We are just so grateful. Thousands of volunteers, millions of dollars have come through our organization in 35 years, and we just continue to grow. The need in our community grows, and the generosity of our community grows at the exact same rate,” Asevedo said.