ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Firefighters are applauding the rescue of a family and their dog from a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department said flames broke out at the home in the 1400 block of Magnolia Street some time before 7 a.m. Two children, one adult and one dog were trapped inside and rescued thanks to the “quick coordinated response” from firefighters.

Images that RFD shared from the scene appear to show damage to the siding of the home. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the flames to break out.