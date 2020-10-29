Rockford family displaced after early morning fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–A Rockford family is displaced following a house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 1300 Nelson Blvd. after 1 a.m.

Officials say the resident was sleeping on her couch with her child when she heard alarms and smelled smoke, which she found coming from the basement before evacuating herself and three children outside.

Twenty-one firefighters extinguished the flames–nobody was injured.

Rockford fire crews say the fire started in the basement and ruled it as accidental. Though there are no details on what ignited inside.

Damages estimate to $40,000.

The family has been temporarily relocated with the help of Red Cross.

This was the first of two fires that happened this morning–Rockford fire crews also responded to a barn fire two hours later.

