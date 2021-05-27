Rockford family left homeless after house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night fire Thursday has left 3 people without a home.

The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. at a house on 18th Street in Rockford.

Fire crews made it to the scene within minutes of getting the emergency call. First responders reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the first floor upon arrival.

One person was rushed to the hospital for breathing smoke.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

The fire caused roughly $20,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is helping the family.