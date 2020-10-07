Rockford Family Peace Center fully opens for local survivors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Family Peace Center is a place for survivors to get the support they need to move on.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused a slight delay for the center to offer full service. However, city leaders say it is open and ready to help.

The center has already helped dozens of survivors since opening in late July. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, advocates want survivors to know they are not alone.

“It’s been going really, really well. We opened really smoothly in spite of the pandemic,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, the Manager for the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention.

Currently, the Rockford Family Peace Center is working with about 65 clients who have experienced violence in the home.

“Those clients represent survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, elder abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking. And that does not count the dozens upon dozens of people that we have received calls from and met with either over the phone or in-person and referred to other organizations without becoming Family Peace Center clients,” Cacciapaglia said.

When the center initially opened this summer, construction inside the North Main location was still ongoing. Now, Mayor Tom McNamara says the center is fully equipped to support survivors.

“When you walk through the doors of the Family Peace Center, you immediately see a warm and welcoming environment that supports our citizens during the most difficult days of their lives. So this is really a humbling experience to walk through these doors and see all the hard work,” Mayor McNamara described.

The Family Peace Center provides legal help, counseling, and assistance getting an order of protection. The mayor encourages anyone looking for help to reach out.

“Number one, know that you’re not alone. Number two, know that you’re believed. And number three, know that our community has invested heavily in the Family Peace Center, and we are here to wrap our arms around you and provide you all the services you need when you’re ready to need them,” Mayor McNamara added.

The Family Peace Center is selling t-shirts and sweatshirts during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proceeds will go to help survivors.

