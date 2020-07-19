Rockford Family Peace Center to take appointments starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Family Peace Center in Rockford will finally be able to open its doors on Monday, July 20th. The facility was supposed to open at the beginning of July but was pushed back due to COVID-19 risks.

Victims of domestic violence are able to make appointments by calling 779-348-7600. Operators are available Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE: The Family Peace Center will start offering appointments on July 20. If you’re experiencing domestic or sexual violence, call (779) 348-7600 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and we’ll connect you with the services. If it is an emergency, call 911. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) July 19, 2020

The Family Peace Center’s temporary site is located at 313 N. Main Street in Downtown Rockford.

The City received a nearly $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women in 2018.

