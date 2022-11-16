ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security.

The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Salvador Sanchez, 48, became a suspect during the investigation. He was pulled over in Logan County on November 8, where four kilograms of cocaine was located in his possession. He was lodged in Logan County jail on drug charges.

A search warrant was obtained for Salvador’s residence, where an AK-47, two loaded handguns and a large amount of money was located. One of the handguns was stolen out of Arkansas.

Sanchez was located in Winnebago County on Wednesday, where he was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.