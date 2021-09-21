Rockford felon arrested for allegedly bringing a rifle to an Airbnb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man, Malachi Stamper, 18, was arrested Sunday for allegedly bringing a rifle to an Air BNB.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of Woodridge for a report that the Air BNB’s front door was open, and that it was unoccupied. The caller had advised officers that they had walked into the residence to check on it, and observed a subject sleeping on the couch, with a large gun lying next to them.

The caller proceeded to recover the gun, and called the property owner and police. Officers were originally advised that the residence was not rented out and should not be occupied, but it was determined during the investigation that the unit had been rented for the weekend, and that the occupants were inside legally.

Officers were given the gun, and the three occupants were detained.

Stamper was charged with: Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon; and Possession of a Rifle with Illegal Barrel Length

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.