Rockford felon charged with weapons possession

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested a man armed with a gun after officers were called to the site of a large party on 7th Street on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the loud party complaint in the 2100 block of 7th Street around 11:40 p.m.

Clark was spotted walking away from the area. Police stopped him and said a loaded gun was recovered, authorities said. Clark is reportedly a known felon, and weapons possession is against the conditions of his parole.

Clark was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

