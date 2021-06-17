Rockford felon with history of gun violence found guilty of 2010 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tirinocorinthi Jackson, 41, has been found guilty of luring 19-year-old Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location and murdering him in 2010.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jackson devised a plan to lure Shumate to a location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street, where he shot him in the head and killed him.

Police found Shumate’s body around 4:15 a.m. on February 21st, 2010.

He was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Armed Habitual Criminal on June 16th, 2021.

Jackson is already serving a 30 year prison sentence on the charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

He has a pending trial for a March 31st, 2010, incident in which he allegedly fired 25 rifle rounds in the parking lot of an Applebee’s at 6845 E. State Street, injuring a 31-year-old man.

He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Armed Violence, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon for that incident.

“The family of Terrance Shumate has finally found the justice it has patiently waited for with the conviction of this defendant. This senseless act of violence tragically extinguished the life of a young man who was loved deeply by his family. This conviction truly was a team effort by the State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Taylor Nesbit.

Jackson’s sentencing date is pending. He is due back in court for a status hearing on June 23rd.