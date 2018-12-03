Rockford-filmed documentary ‘Minding the Gap’ named Best Documentary of 2018

Could ‘Minding the Gap’, the film from Rockford-native Bing Liu, be headed for Oscar gold?

On Thursday, the New York Film Critics Circle awarded ‘Minding the Gap’ the Best Documentary of 2018.

A full list of winners can be found in Variety.

“Minding the Gap” was chosen as one of the Top Five Documentaries by the National Board of Review, received two Independent Spirit Award nominations, and two pre-announced awards for Emerging Filmmaker and Best Editing, and a nomination for Best Feature by the International Documentary Association.

The film follows the struggles of three young men growing up in Rockford.