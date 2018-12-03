Rockford-filmed documentary ‘Minding the Gap’ named Best Documentary of 2018

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Rockford_filmmaker_s__Minding_the_Gap__d_0_20180816231656

Could ‘Minding the Gap’, the film from Rockford-native Bing Liu, be headed for Oscar gold?

On Thursday, the New York Film Critics Circle awarded ‘Minding the Gap’ the Best Documentary of 2018.

A full list of winners can be found in Variety.

“Minding the Gap” was chosen as one of the Top Five Documentaries by the National Board of Review, received two Independent Spirit Award nominations, and two pre-announced awards for Emerging Filmmaker and Best Editing, and a nomination for Best Feature by the International Documentary Association.

The film follows the struggles of three young men growing up in Rockford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories