Rockford filmmaker Bing Liu talks Oscar nomination for ‘Minding the Gap’

Rockford native Bing Liu spent years working on his documentary “Minding the Gap.” The film revolves around three young skateboarders bonding together to escape similar adversities with abusive families and relationships while growing up in Rockford.

“Minding the Gap” received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

In a Skype interview, conducted while Liu was in California preparing for the 91st Academy Awards, he talks about the film industry, celebrities, meeting former President Barack Obama and the ins-and-outs of the Oscars.

The 91st Academy Awards premieres Sunday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on WTVO17.