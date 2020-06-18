Rockford Fire answered 20% increase in calls so far in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department released their 2020 statistics from January through May on Thursday.
The amount of fire calls the department has responded to is up 20% compared to the same time period last year.
The RFD set a goal of answering 90% of emergency calls in less than 10 minutes, but this year crews were able to respond to scenes that fast in only 70% of cases.
The department had also set a goal of saving 90% of property from fire in 2020, but was only able to save 80% of that which they were called to.
