Rockford Fire answered 20% increase in calls so far in 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department released their 2020 statistics from January through May on Thursday.

The amount of fire calls the department has responded to is up 20% compared to the same time period last year.

The RFD set a goal of answering 90% of emergency calls in less than 10 minutes, but this year crews were able to respond to scenes that fast in only 70% of cases.

The department had also set a goal of saving 90% of property from fire in 2020, but was only able to save 80% of that which they were called to.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories