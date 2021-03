ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still time to apply to become a Rockford first responder.

Be sure to get your Firefighter/Paramedic Applications in! pic.twitter.com/VVvgVVpJ2b — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 29, 2021

The Rockford Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters and paramedics. The agency is taking applications through next Monday.

Applicants must be between 21 and 35, have a high school diploma, and hold a valid drivers’ license.

Applicants also must not have any felony convictions nor have been convicted of certain misdemeanors.

