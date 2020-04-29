ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Engine 10 of the Rockford Fire Department rescued ducklings at two separate sites. The department shared the heartwarming news on social media on Tuesday.
The rescues come at a time when all of us are in the need of some lighthearted news.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Lawyer: Honduran teen deported despite claims father sexually abused her back home
- IceHogs’ Jacob Nilsson signs deal to play in Sweden
- Rockford Fire rescues ducklings from sewers
- Report: MLB considering division realignment for late June start in home ballparks
- Thunderstorms Continue Tuesday Evening – Low Risk for Strong to Severe Storms
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!