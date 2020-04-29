Rockford Fire rescues ducklings from sewers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Engine 10 of the Rockford Fire Department rescued ducklings at two separate sites. The department shared the heartwarming news on social media on Tuesday.

The rescues come at a time when all of us are in the need of some lighthearted news.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

