Rockford Fire rescues ducklings from sewers

Posted: / Updated:

via Rockford Fire Twitter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Engine 10 of the Rockford Fire Department rescued ducklings at two separate sites. The department shared the heartwarming news on social media on Tuesday.

The rescues come at a time when all of us are in the need of some lighthearted news.

