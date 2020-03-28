Fire Dept. responds to crash near Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a report of vehicle collision shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials report that the accident occurred at the intersection of Mulford Road and Spring Brook Road in Rockford.

Two ambulances were also called to the scene.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a vehicle collision at Mulford Road and Spring Brook Road. Two ambulances, Engine 4, and Ladder 5 responding. — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 28, 2020

Officials did not publicly report any major injuries.

