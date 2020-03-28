Fire Dept. responds to crash near Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a report of vehicle collision shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials report that the accident occurred at the intersection of Mulford Road and Spring Brook Road in Rockford.
Two ambulances were also called to the scene.
Officials did not publicly report any major injuries.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Tutone’ reminds you to wash your hands during COVID-19 Crisis
- Central Illinois college to close after 174 years
- New York cancer center VP fired following investigation into Facebook comments about Trump supporters
- 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County, total at 11
- Potentially Severe Weather Nears Stateline
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!