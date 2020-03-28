Breaking News
Fire Dept. responds to crash near Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a report of vehicle collision shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials report that the accident occurred at the intersection of Mulford Road and Spring Brook Road in Rockford.

Two ambulances were also called to the scene.

Officials did not publicly report any major injuries.

