Rockford Fire responds to house-fire on Paradise Boulevard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a structure fire at 2200 Paradise Boulevard Rockford around 7:30 p.m on Thursday.
Images show heavy smoke coming out of the home. Officials say no one was inside. Residents returned to a smoky home and called 911. The house had working smoke detectors.
The flames were contained to the basement area. There was an estimated $20,000 in damages.
Investigators have no word on a cause.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Joe Biden says he would require face masks in public amid coronavirus pandemic
- 1 shot at Bunn-O-Matic factory in Springfield, Illinois
- 3 charged in Tenn. after toddler found in kennel surrounded by mice, snakes, sheriff says
- White House holds Coronavirus Task Force briefing as cases hit a new high in US
- Woman in Wisconsin says men doused her in lighter fluid, set her on fire
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!