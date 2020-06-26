Rockford Fire responds to house-fire on Paradise Boulevard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a structure fire at 2200 Paradise Boulevard Rockford around 7:30 p.m on Thursday.

Images show heavy smoke coming out of the home. Officials say no one was inside. Residents returned to a smoky home and called 911. The house had working smoke detectors.

The flames were contained to the basement area. There was an estimated $20,000 in damages.

Investigators have no word on a cause.

