ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford firefighters were called into action Wednesday evening after fire broke out inside a 24th Street home.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 24th Street just before 8 p.m..

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the vacant home.

Photo Courtesy: Jay Morse

Photo Courtesy: Jay Morse

No word on if anyone was hurt.

Broadway at 24th Street is shut down in both directions.

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.