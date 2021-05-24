Rockford firefighters share important swim safety tips

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters have tips to follow when you are in or near a body of water.

First responders hope the advice saves lives this summer. Rule number one: Never swim alone.

Always use a buddy system. You also want to keep an eye on kids when they’re in or around the water.

That’s especially true if they’re inexperienced swimmers. Brock Lanier, part of Rockford Fire’s Rescue team, says don’t just jump in after someone who might be in trouble.

“Call for help and reach something for them to grab onto or use a life safety ring like we have here that you can throw to that victim to provide buoyancy to help that struggling swimmer,” said Ranier.

Lanier recommends learning CPR and first aid. Bystanders are almost always the first people on the scene who can help someone in distress.