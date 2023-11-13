ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford and Freeport have been awarded $199,150 in Illinois state grants for snowmobile trail projects.

The Illinois Snowmobile Grant program (SNOW) and the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant program (STEF) awarded $392,150 statewide for the development, rehabilitation, and maintenance of the trails, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday.

The Rockford Park District was awarded $40,000 for operational and maintenance expenses, rental tractors, and snowmobile trail equipment.

The Freeport Park District was awarded $39,150 for rehabilitation and maintenance of a trail for snowmobile use, plus another $120,000 for the purchase of a tractor to groom snowmobile trails.

Lake County Forest Preservation District and the McHenry County Conservation District were among the other grant recipients.

The SNOW program is funded by snowmobilers through their registration fees.

Funds for the STEF program come from revenue generated by the state treasurer’s Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund.