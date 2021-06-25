Rockford golfers raise money to fund scholarships for underprivileged students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Golfers hit the links on Friday to raise money in support of scholarships for Rock Valley College, Rockford University and Northern Illinois University.

The non-profit organization Rockford Promise hosted the “Fore the Promise” golf outing at Aldeen Golf Club.

Organizers said they’re proud to help the biggest group of scholars yet, because many students they help wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend college.

“Many of these scholars are first generation college-goers, from low income families or minority families,” said Dr. Tasha Davis, executive director of Rockford Promise. “So, financial barriers has been a major issue in them going to college. So as we raise additional funds outside of our scholarships we can help them with things like books and additional fees that occur as they go to college.”