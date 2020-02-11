Rockford has ticketed nearly 2,000 for odd/even snow parking violations so far

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents not following the city’s odd-even snow emergency parking ordinance are feeling the sting of a parking ticket.

“I believe [we’ve issued] around 2,000 this season, to date,” said Public Works director Kyle Saunders.

Saunders says the City is being more consistent in enforcing the ordinance this year, at the request of some city residents.

“This came from a lot of feedback from residents, wanting us to enforce it,” he said. “So, I think going into this season, we banded together and said, ‘You know what? We need to be more consistent.’ Not only does it help our plow drivers, but it improves the overall level of service that we are able to provide.”

The ordinance says cars must be parked on the side of the road with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month, and vice versa on odd-numbered days.

Saunders says that when people park on both sides of the road, it makes it harder for snow plow drivers to do their job.

“We heard a lot from residents that the plowing operations weren’t successful in some areas, due to people parking illegally,” he said. “Obviously, with our plow drivers, it’s difficult to navigate narrow streets when you have cars on both sides of the road.”

While odd-even parking isn’t anything new in Rockford, this is the first year for a similar ordinance in South Beloit.

Initially, violators would face a $100 fine for the first violation, going up to $200 for a second offense and $500 for a third.

But, after a small group of residents protested, the ordinance was revised to be a $30 fine for any offense.

Mayor Ted Rehl says the idea behind the law hasn’t changed.

“It’s a reminder to people that there’s a rule about how to park, and if you don’t park that way, there’s a consequence,” he said. “And it’s not a punishment; it’s a reminder that this decision was made for public safety.”