Rockford high school holds job fair for graduating seniors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Roosevelt High School held a job fair on Friday with more than 20 local employers to help set its students up for success.

The school said the event was also a way to help celebrate graduating seniors.

Organizers say the block party is a great way to connect young adults to community resources.

“A lot of our students come from a lot of different backgrounds. Many of them need to work full time to make ends meet,” said Roosevelt’s College and Career Academy Coach, Scott Sevey. “Each of the employers that were here today, the pathways that we have here at Roosevelt that align with those industries were listed out there so students could easily find them and connect and figure out what next steps could be for them.”

This was the second time the school held a block party. Administrators hope to hold one twice a year.