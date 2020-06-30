Rockford high school teacher to create content for C-SPAN classroom program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jefferson High School teacher Nicole Frazer has been selected as one of five participants in C-SPAN’s 2020 Teacher Fellowship Program.

Frazer will collaborate with the network’s Education Relations team for four weeks to create content for C-SPAN Classroom, a free online teaching resource for educators.

Frazer teaches U.S. History, Government and Economics at Jefferson.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to online learning, Nicole showed creativity and initiative in her approach to teaching and engaging students,” said Craig McAndrew, director, C-SPAN Education Relations. “We look forward to working with Nicole as we offer support and options for educators and students as they navigate these uncertain times.”

Each participant was selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their innovative use of C-SPAN programming in their curriculum, commitment to professional development and creative use of technology and social platforms. Each will receive $1,000 for participating in the program.

The Fellowship program will meet July 6th to July 31st.

