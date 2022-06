ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was damaged during a Saturday afternoon fire.

It happened on Genoa Street near Levings Park. Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke coming from the rear of the home. Siding was melted and a window was broken in. It is not clear how badly the home was damaged, and there is no word on injuries.

Investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.