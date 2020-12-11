Rockford home hit by gunfire during Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Thursday night shooting.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Bruner Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found a home that had been hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt.

