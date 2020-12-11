Rockford home hit by gunfire during Thursday night shooting

Another beautiful December afternoon in the books for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday. High temperatures warmed once again into the low to mid 50s, with Rockford officially reaching 57 degrees. This tied the previous daily high temperature record of 57 degrees for December 10th which was set back in 1911 and 2015.

Temperatures Friday won't be quite as warm. In fact, our temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees colder as a cold front comes through Thursday night. That front will come through dry, however, bringing with it a mostly cloudy sky. Friday morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid 30s, warming into the mid 40s for the afternoon. Winds are expected to increase from the northeast, gusting at times to 25 mph.