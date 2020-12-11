ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Thursday night shooting.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Bruner Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators found a home that had been hit by gunfire.
No one was hurt.
- Rockford home hit by gunfire during Thursday night shooting
- Huskies Rally But Fall Late To Toledo 82-79
- Back to back 50 degree days – Accumulating snow possible by the weekend
- Pandemic-stricken Rockford theater hopes to raise money with Elf-O-Matic Vending Machine
- Beloit Police Department swears in new patrol officer
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!