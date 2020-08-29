Rockford home near Ogilby Road hit by gunfire, no one hurt police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday night around 10:00 p.m., Rockford officers were called to a report of shots fired near the 300 block of Ogilby Road in Rockford.

A home was hit with gunfire but officials say no one was reported to be injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

