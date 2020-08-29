Rockford home near Ogilby Road hit by gunfire, no one hurt police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday night around 10:00 p.m., Rockford officers were called to a report of shots fired near the 300 block of Ogilby Road in Rockford.

A home was hit with gunfire but officials say no one was reported to be injured.

On 8/28/20 at 10:06 pm Rockford Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 300 block of Ogilby Rd. A residence was found to be struck numerous times by gunfire. No persons were reported to be injured. Please call Rockford Police with any information. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 29, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

