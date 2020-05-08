Rockford home, vehicle hit by gunfire, police investigate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a home and vehicle are hit by gunfire.

Officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Alton Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

A residence and a vehicle were struck.

Investigators say shell casings were found in the street.

No one was hurt.

Rockford Police are investigating.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

