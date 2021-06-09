Rockford homeless man pleads guilty to murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Harry Lawrence, 50, pleaded guilty this week to the vicious murder of another homeless resident in 2017.

Lawrence was arrested after he murdered Jerry Johnston, 48, on June 20th, 2017.

Rockford Police said Johnston was found dead on the second floor of an abandoned building at 1120 S. Main Street.

Witnesses told police Lawrence and Johnston were arguing when Lawrence snapped and punched Johnston multiple times in the face. Lawrence then cut Johnston with a knife, and after he fell to the ground, kicked him in the head and chest until Johnston stopped moving, authorities said.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on June 7th, 2021. He faces a sentence of up to 60 years in prison. His sentencing is set for August 6th, 2021.