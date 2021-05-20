Rockford hospice treats staff and volunteers to ‘thank you’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice invited its staff, volunteers and donors to a special “thank you” gathering for those who have helped take care of its patients.

The hospice care held a “Swing into Spring” event at its facility at 4751 Harrison Ave.

Organizers say the event is a great way to put the spotlight on those who’ve played an important role giving care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re helping families at end of life, and that’s a really vulnerable time. Everybody driving through today has a really big heart, and they want to make the community better and make individuals lives better. This is an opportunity to thank them,” said CEO Lisa Novak.

Meg’s Daily Grind’s coffee truck served beverages and treats to those who attended.