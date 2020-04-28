Rockford Housing Authority staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) administrators say they learned on Monday that one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say no other workers have tested positive.

According to RHA, the employee had no contact with residents. To avoid more infections, they are temporarily closing all offices. Many of its workers are already working from home.

RHA representatives say they’ve hired a company to sanitize all offices and workstations.

