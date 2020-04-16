Rockford housing market continues to rise despite COVID-19 crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite the pandemic, the Rockford housing market is going full steam ahead. The Rockford area saw more houses sold during a month of March than the past 14 years.

Average prices for homes increased more than 10% or $12,000. Realtors sold 11 more homes this March compared to last March, making for over a 3% increase. However, the increase isn’t as big compared to January or February’s numbers.

Rockford Area Realtors say that any kind of increase is a great thing.

“I have to admit it’s a little bit of a surprise as Illinois and much of the country went into Shelter in Place halfway through March. We thought that would probably affect some of the sales but largely it didn’t. So that was quite fortunate,” explained Conor Brown, the CEO of Rockford Area Realtors.

Realtors sold a total of 346 during the month of March.

