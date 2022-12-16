ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A coalition founded by a former Rockford mayor is honoring homeless citizens who died this year.

The Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition will hold its annual Memorial Service for the Homeless at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Beattie Park in downtown Rockford. The service will be held in the gazebo near the river.

“The event is held in recognition of Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, which takes place each year on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice,” the coalition said in a release. “This year, agencies have identified approximately 20 homeless persons who died in 2022.”

The service will include a short reading, music, and the reading of the names of those who died.

The organization was created in 1987 by former Rockford Mayor John McNamara as the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness with the aim to meet the needs of the local homeless community. The coalition is represented by agencies in Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties.

The Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the decision making body for the coordination of homeless programs in the region.